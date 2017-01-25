Join the Brewfish at Brewport in Febrewary

(Bridgeport, Conn. - January 25, 2017 ) - The Bridgeport Bluefish will once again be hosting a fun and exciting FeBREWary with the BREWfish on Thursday, February 23. The event will take place at Brewport Brewing Company in Bridgeport from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Guests will have the opportunity to check out all the unique brews that Brewport has to offer. There will also be raffles throughout the night as well as special Bluefish 20th Anniversary merchandise for sale.

"We're very excited to kick-off our partnership with Brewport with this special event," said Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. "This will be a great opportunity to network with local businesses and individuals as well as explore the new Brewport facility."

Tickets for this event cost $35, which includes admission to the event as well as food (Brewport pizza & salad) as well as two beverage vouchers, which will be redeemable for soda, wine, or Brewport beer. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, CLICK HERE, call the Bluefish Ticket Office at 203-210-BLUE, or email tickets@birdgeportbluefish.com .

Brewport Brewing Company is located at 225 South Frontage Road, in Bridgeport, CT. For more information about Brewport, visit their website at www.brewportct.com .

