John Siemer and Daniel Echeverri Named to SPHL 2016-2017 All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday announced its 2016-2017 All-Rookie Team as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, general managers and media representatives.

F - Keegan Bruce, Columbus Cottonmouths

F - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings

F - John Siemer, Macon Mayhem

D - Nathan Bruyere, Pensacola Ice Flyers

D - Daniel Echeverri, Macon Mayhem

G - Storm Phaneuf, Peoria Rivermen

Keegan Bruce of the Columbus Cottonmouths finished second among all SPHL players in power play goals (eight - tied), third in goals (27), game-winning goals (eight - tied) and shorthanded goals (two - tied) and fourth in points (51) and shots on goal (183). The Bellingham, WA native was also second among rookies in power play assists (nine - tied) and third in assists (24 - tied).

Mike Moran of the Mississippi RiverKings was second in the SPHL in goals (29), power play goals (eight - tied) and points (53) and third in game-winning goals (eight - tied) and shorthanded goals (two - tied) despite playing just 42 games. Moran (Marshfield, MA) was also second in power play assists (nine - tied), third in assists (24 - tied) and fifth in shots (161) among all first-year players.

John Siemer of the Macon Mayhem led all rookies with 28 assists, while finishing tied for second in both plus-minus (+17) and power play assists (nine). The Baldwin Park, CA native was also third among first-year players with 45 points and 167 shots on goal.

Nathan Bruyere of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led all rookie defensemen with 24 points while finishing tied for fourth among all blueliners with four power play goals. Bruyere (Eagle Lake, ON) also tied for sixth among all rookies with a +11 rating.

Daniel Echeverri of the Macon Mayhem finished tied for second among rookies with seven power play goals, while his .147 shooting percentage was fifth-best among all first-year players. The Medellin, Columbia native finished fourth among all defensemen with 10 goals. Echeverri also led all Macon defensemen with 10 goals and 23 points.

Storm Phaneuf of the Peoria Rivermen went 13-5-3 and led all SPHL goaltenders with a 2.06 goals against average. A native of Gatineau, QC, Phaneuf also tied for second with three shutouts while his .924 save percentage was third-best among netminders.

The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Thursday.

