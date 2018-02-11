John Muse Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Sunday goaltender John Muse has been recalled on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Muse boasts a 17-5-2-0 record, ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 2.27 goals against average and third with a .930 save percentage. Since Dec. 1, the seventh-year professional has a 12-2-1-0 mark.

Muse is 3-1-0-0 in four games played with the Phantoms this season and has surrendered eight goals (2.09 GAA, .931 sv.%). While registering a 79-58-6-8 in his AHL career, the Boston College two-time national champion has a 2.64 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

The native of East Falmouth, MA is in his first season with the Flyers organization.

The Royals next play at home Fri., Feb. 16 vs. Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. for Hockey N' Heels Night, featuring a pink knit hat giveaway from Sweet Streets Desserts and a special ladies-only pampering session and gift certificate giveaway from Bell Tower.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

