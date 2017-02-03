John McCarron Returns from AHL

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Friday that forward John McCarron has been returned from the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League (AHL). McCarron has been released from his Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with St. John's.

McCarron 24, was scoreless with two penalty minutes in three games played during his call up with St. John's. McCarron now returns to Florida where he has registered 30 points in 29 games played with the Everblades this season. McCarron was named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Team roster, but did not play because he was in the AHL with the IceCaps.

McCarron posted 31 points (14g, 17a) and 68 penalty minutes in 51 appearances with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) last season. McCarron helped guide the Nailers to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance last spring collecting an impressive 23 points (11g, 12a) with 42 penalty minutes in just 25 postseason games. The 6-3, 220-pound forward also appeared in 12 games last year with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. .

Prior to his professional career, the Macomb, Michigan native totaled 74 career points (27g, 47a) along with 216 penalty minutes in four seasons at Cornell University (2011-2015).

McCarron is expected to be available for tonight's game against the Atlanta Gladiators in Duluth, Georgia. Game time is set for 7:35 p.m.

