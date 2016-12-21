Johansson Returned, Hildebrand Assigned

Rockford, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced yesterday that they have reassigned goaltender Lars Johansson the Rockford IceHogs. In a corresponding move, the IceHogs have assigned goaltender Jake Hildebrand to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Johansson, 29, registered a 6-7-1 record in 16 games with the IceHogs prior to being recalled on Dec. 4. He tallied one shutout, a 3-0 win over the Charlotte Chekcers on Nov. 12, along with a 2.63 GAA and .911 SV%. The Avesta, Sweden native made his AHL debut on Oct. 14 at Cleveland and earned his first AHL win on Oct. 21 at Grand Rapids.

Hildebrand, 23, appeared in three games with the IceHogs while posting a 0-1-1-0 record, 4.55 GAA and .868 save percentage. He made his first AHL start on Dec. 7 against San Antonio, turning aside 36 shots to help the IceHogs earn a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rampage. The Butler, Penn. native has twice been named the CCM/ECHL Goalie of the Week and is 7-4-1 with a 2.89 GAA, .912 save percentage and one shutout in 14 appearances with the Fuel.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive an IceHogs Bomber Hat, compliments of Pepsi. It's also a Winning Weekday presented by Fas Fuel. After every IceHogs home win on a weekday, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday game. Also, one lucky fan in attendance will WIN a $50 gas card courtesy of Fas Fuel. It is also WXRX Dollar Days where fans can take advantage of $2 beers, soft drinks, hot dogs and companion tickets.

