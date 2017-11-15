Joey Calabro Becomes NYCFC\\"s Second FIFA ESports Playe

News Release

New York City Football Club announced today the signing of the Club's second FIFA eSports player, Joseph "Joey" Calabro.

Joey will represent NYCFC in EA SPORTS FIFA tournaments and competitions around the world on the Xbox console.

Calabro becomes City's second eSports signing, following PS4 player Chris Holly, who joined the Club in April.

A native New Yorker, Joey was ranked third in the Americas on Xbox for the month of October and recently competed in the FIFA Interactive World Cup (FIWC) Grand Final in London, advancing to the Quarterfinals of the competition.

Born in Nassau County, Joey has been playing EA SPORTS FIFA since the age of five, and first realized he had what it takes to compete at the highest levels last year.

"It feels insane, like a dream come true," said Calabro when asked about signing with NYCFC. "I mean, it's an honor. Just being here on the first day, amazing set up over here, great facility, great people. It's been an amazing experience so far.

"I know NYCFC was and is the first MLS team to get involved. I know that they helped Chris achieve great things last year, I know that they can help me grow as a player, and I love New York City.

"I met Chris in L.A. last year, at FIWC regionals, and he's an awesome guy and a great player. I know that he can help me, I can help him, and I'm just looking forward to helping each other grow, get better, and win some tournaments."

Having already added Chris to compete in the PlayStation division, Joey will compete in the Xbox division, thus expanding NYCFC's eSports representation around the world.

NYCFC President, Jon Patricof, commented, "We went from being the first and only MLS team to have an eSports player to now expanding to have two players represent our Club on different platforms. We are always looking for ways to innovate and engage fans in new and different ways. The growing eSports market allows us to interact with current and potential fans in a way that's meaningful to them where they are natively spending their time.

"We're excited to have Joey alongside Chris to represent our Club nationally and globally. It's an incredible opportunity to help grow the love of soccer."

