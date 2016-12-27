Joel Martin Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

KALAMAZOO, MI- Joel Martin has been named as the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for December 19-23, the ECHL announced Tuesday. It is the ninth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, extending his own league record.

Martin made 32 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts in the Wings' 3-2 shootout win at Toledo on Friday. The win was Martin's 195th career victory with the Kalamazoo Wings, leaving him one shy of tying Georges Gagnon's franchise record which was set in 1987.

The 34-year-old is 7-7-2 in 17 appearances for Kalamazoo this season with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Martin has seen action in 324 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo, Augusta, Elmira, Trenton and Columbus. He ranks fifth in ECHL history with 166 career wins and is tied for 14th with 13 career shutouts. His other ECHL marks include the most 30-win seasons in a career, the most minutes played in a single season, the second most saves in a single season and the fifth most career games played.

He has also seen action in 22 career games in the American Hockey League with Cleveland, Norfolk, Syracuse and Bridgeport.

Martin and the Wings gear up to face the Cincinnati Cyclones tonight at 7:35 inside U.S. Bank Arena. All of the action can be heard on AM 1660 The Fan in Kalamazoo or online at www.1660thefan.com/listen-live.

