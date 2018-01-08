Joel Lowry Named to CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the rosters for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

For the first time in ECHL history, the All-Star Classic will feature not two, but four teams, representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

The 2018 rosters feature 27 first-time ECHL All-Star selections, 12 rookies and nine players who have been selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

North Division All-Stars

G - Etienne Marcoux, Indy Fuel

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast

F - Alex Krushelnyski, Reading Royals

F - Ty Loney, Adirondack Thunder

F - Joel Lowry, Manchester Monarchs

F - Cody Wydo, Wheeling Nailers

F - Woody Hudson, Worcester Railers

South Division All-Stars

G - Martin Ouellette, Florida Everblades

D - Christopher Dienes, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Nolan Valleau, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Grant Besse, Norfolk Admirals

F - Taylor Cammarata, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Caleb Herbert, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Phil Lane, Atlanta Gladiators

Central Division All-Stars

G - Pat Nagle, Toledo Walleye

D - Kyle Bushee, Kalamazoo Wings

D - Willie Raskob, Quad City Mallards

F - Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Mike McMurtry, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Michael Neal, Indy Fuel

F - Artur Tyanulin, Fort Wayne Komets

Mountain Division All-Stars

G - Shane Starrett, Wichita Thunder

D - David Makowski, Allen Americans

D - Cliff Watson, Utah Grizzlies

F - Conner Bleakley, Tulsa Oilers

F - Michael Joly, Colorado Eagles

F - Justin Parizek, Idaho Steelheads

F - Dante Salituro, Rapid City Rush

The 11th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 15 during a formal dinner, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, featuring Induction Ceremonies, players from the ECHL All-Star Teams, and several of the NHL and ECHL's most prestigious trophies.

The 2018 ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers, will kick off the All-Star festivities Sunday, Jan. 14 from 2-8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Pan Am. Fans in attendance can enjoy a wide array of entertainment options throughout the day in anticipation for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. The Hockey Hall of Fame will be on hand with a variety of interactive activities and exhibits, including displays of ECHL and NHL trophies and memorabilia. Fans can enjoy a live performance from Indianapolis' own Hunter Smith Band, while having the chance to get autographs from Indy Fuel players, ECHL All-Stars and league mascots.

