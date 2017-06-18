Joel Carranza\\"s Record-Setting Homer Lifts Sonoma Stompers Past San Rafael

News Release

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Joel Carranza's ninth-inning home run broke more than just a 3-3 tie on Sunday at Albert Park. His two-run blast also broke the Pacific Association's record for career home runs, while propelling the Sonoma Stompers Professional Baseball Club to a 5-3 victory, and a series win over the San Rafael Pacifics.

Carranza tied former Pacific and Pittsburg Diamond, Mike Taylor's record of 46 career home runs Saturday night as the Stompers routed San Rafael 20-11. No. 47 came off of Garret Granitz in the ninth inning Sunday, breaking a 3-3 deadlock giving the Stompers a lead they would not relinquish.

"I remember when he hit his first in Vallejo in 2014," Stompers President and General Manager Theo Fightmaster said. "Never could I have imagined the impact he'd have on this organization, and this league. He's been sensational."

Carranza was responsible for four of five Stompers runs in the game, going 4 for 5 on the afternoon. It was the reigning Pacific Association MVP's two-RBI double that allowed Sonoma to strike first against their Pacific Association Rivals.

The long ball has been the primary source of runs in the series. Both teams combined to hit eight last night, 12 total in the series.

Ty'Relle Harris put up another solid performance for the Stompers, retiring nine straight following a leadoff single. He struck out eight in a seven-inning, six-hit, three earned run outing.

2016 Pacific Association Pitcher of the Year Patrick Conroy took the mound for San Rafael, allowing three earned runs and five hits in four and two-thirds innings.

The Stompers sit at first place and improve to 11-4 on the season after becoming the first Pacific Association team to reach double-digit wins Saturday.

Next weekend's homestand will feature a rematch with the Pacifics, the first time the Stompers will face them at Peoples Home Equity Ballpark at Arnold Field in Sonoma. The homestand will also include Little League Night on Friday, a remixed Father's Day celebration Saturday and "Out at the Ballpark" LGBTQ night Sunday. A portion of the proceeds from the weekend tilt will directly benefit Sonoma Valley Babe Ruth youth baseball. The Stompers dontated $3,000 to El Verano Elementary School's after school program during their opening home series.

