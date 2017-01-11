Job Fair Scheduled for Saturday, February 18

January 11, 2017





Want to make money and memories this summer? Why not join our team? The IronPigs' 2017 Job Fair will be held on Saturday, February 18 at Coca-Cola Park and begin promptly at 10 a.m. The IronPigs are seeking game day employees for the 2017 season in a number of areas, including:

Food/Beverage Vendors Line Cooks Sous Chef Concession Stand Attendants Dishwashers Beverage Manager Concession Support/Warehouse Workers Ushers/Ticket Takers Housekeeping Kids Zone Workers Merchandise Store 50/50 Raffle Sellers Prep Cooks Hospitality Servers Production Staff

Those seeking to be a part of the IronPigs Game Day staff must be available to work nights and weekends beginning in April thru early September. Most weekday and Saturday games are played in the evening (7:05 p.m. or 6:35 p.m.) and Sunday games are in the early afternoon. Also, Game Day staff must be on hand two hours prior to scheduled first pitch.

Those interested in employment must be 16 and older and be able to provide working papers to be eligible. Compensation will vary depending on position.

Please make sure to bring a completed job application to the Job Fair. The application can be downloaded.

