Job Fair for Game Day Staff on February 18; Game Times Set for 2017 Season

The Kannapolis Intimidators are preparing for the 2017 season by hosting a job fair for game day staff positions on Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Intimidators Stadium. Interested applicants can fill out an application at the job fair, which will take place in the stadium conference room, located on the second floor of Intimidators Stadium, directly above the main entrance. The team is looking for enthusiastic and hard-working individuals to fill out its game-day staff for the 2017 season, which opens on Thursday, April 6, against the Lakewood BlueClaws.

Game times are set for Intimidators' 2017 season

The Kannapolis Intimidators have set first pitch times for the 2017 season, which opens at home on Thursday, April 6, at Intimidators Stadium. The bulk of Monday through Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m. while most Sunday games will start at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open 65 minutes before first pitch at all games. Download 2017 Schedule (PDF)

Raise money and awareness for your organization

Every season, the Kannapolis Intimidators team up with dozens of area groups, causes, and charities to help them raise money and awareness within our community. Contact the Intimidators to learn more about how we can help your organization in 2017. Earn up to $4 on every $8 ticket -

