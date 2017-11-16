JIMMY NIELSEN STEPS DOWN AS HEAD COACH OF ENERGY FC

News Release

OKLAHOMA CITY - Energy FC announced today that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Jimmy Nielsen and his coaching staff. The search for Energy FC's new coaching staff begins immediately.

Nielsen was the coach for each of the first four seasons of play. He guided Energy FC to a 53-43-33 record, three postseason appearances and an appearance in the Western Conference Finals in two of the last three campaigns.

"We thank Jimmy and his staff for their contribution over the past four seasons," said Energy FC co-owner Bob Funk Jr. "They were staples in the soccer community and shaped Energy FC as a driver in building our leadership brand and solid presence. As an organization, we will capitalize on the momentum built not only over the past four years, but for years to come. We wish Jimmy and his staff well in their next endeavors."

"Our excitement for the future of Energy FC remains unchanged as we consider the opportunities ahead for the growth of soccer in Oklahoma. We are committed to providing a first-class soccer experience for fans to enjoy."

