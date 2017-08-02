Jimenez Named White Sox Co-Minor League Player

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who is rated by Baseball America as the fifth-best prospect in baseball, has been named the White Sox co-Minor League Player of the Month for July, alongside Winston-Salem alumnus Jake Peter.

One of four prospects acquired by the White Sox on July 13 in a trade that sent big leaguer Jose Quintana to the Cubs, Jimenez has been nothing short of spectacular since joining Winston-Salem. Over his 17 games in July, the 20-year-old hit .356 (21-for-59) with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs.

True to form, the two-time SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game selection made an impact immediately upon his arrival. Jimenez delivered go-ahead hits in two of his first three games in the Dash purple, propelling Winston-Salem to victories over Myrtle Beach and Lynchburg. In his home debut, the Dominican Republic native went 3-for-5 with a homer and two doubles. Three days later, Jimenez registered his first professional five-hit effort, finishing 5-for-6 with a solo homer, two doubles and three RBIs to help the Dash earn an 11-10, 11-inning win over the Salem Red Sox.

A Midseason Carolina League All-Star with the Pelicans, Jimenez is batting .294 with a .903 OPS this year between Winston-Salem and Myrtle Beach. He has amassed 12 homers and 46 RBIs for the Dash and Pelicans.

Jimenez becomes the first White Sox Minor League monthly honoree to have logged time with the Dash during his award-winning month. Dane Dunning made his Winston-Salem debut shortly after earning the Sox Pitcher of the Month honors in April, when he posted a 2-0 record and a 0.35 ERA with Low-A Kannapolis.

Peter, who played for the Dash in 2014 and 2015, has continued his ascension up the White Sox system. After batting .361 (22-for-61) in the month of July with Double-A Birmingham, the 24-year-old has not missed a beat since his call-up to Triple-A Charlotte. A seventh-round pick out of Creighton University in 2014, Peter is hitting .370 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 11 games with the Knights.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's Reynaldo Lopez was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. Acquired in the offseason along with fellow right-handers Dunning and Lucas Giolito in a deal that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals, Lopez posted a 2.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30.0 innings pitched.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.


