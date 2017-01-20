Jim Abbott Bobblehead - Limited MVP Plans Available

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino announced the club's field staff for the upcoming 2017 California League season on Friday; the 66ers are the Advanced Class-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Chad Tracy will man the top step of the San Manuel Stadium dugout for the second consecutive season as the Claremont, CA product will resume his role as Field Manager. Despite being just 31-years-of-age, Tracy will begin his third season at the helm of a full-season minor league club having managed the Midwest League's Burlington Bees in 2015.

"It is with great pride that we welcome back Chad Tracy for 2017," 66ers General Manager Joe Hudson said. "Chad is a true professional. He works hard for his players with honesty and fairness. He treats the fans and front office with kindness, humor and respect. He is a rising star in the managerial ranks and it is really easy to see why."

Rejoining Tracy in San Bernardino this summer will be Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz and Athletic Trainer Yusuke Takahashi. Also returning as the dean of the staff is First Base Coach Steven Hernandez who enters his seventh season in that role. A newcomer to the staff but not the region is Hitting Coach Brian Betancourth who prepped at Valley View High in Moreno Valley; this will be is fourth season with the Angels' system and served in the Cal League as a coach with Modesto from 2010-2012. New Strength and Conditioning Coach Daniel Escobar rounds out the group.

"I couldn't be more excited to be returning to Inland Empire this season," Tracy said. "It was a pleasure to work with Joe Hudson and the entire front office staff last year. They work extremely hard to make it a great experience for everyone involved. We have a great fan base that shows up to support the team. We will have a hard-working and knowledgeable field staff joining me in leading the team. I'm so grateful to the Angels and 66ers for the opportunity to lead another group of young players and help them try to achieve their goals. I can't wait for the start of the 2017 season."

Tracy and the 66ers open the 2017 California League season on April 6th at San Manuel Stadium versus the San Jose Giants at 7:05 pm. Season Tickets are available by calling (909) 888-9922 or Click Here

Don't miss out on your opportunity to get all the best games for one low price. This year's MVP Package games include:

? Saturday April 8th - Halo Highway Blanket Giveaway

? Saturday April 29th - Jim Abbott Bobblehead Giveaway

? Saturday June 3 rd - California State Cap Giveaway

? Saturday July 22nd - Ken Griffey Jr. Cap Giveaway

? Saturday July 29th - Orel Hershiser Bobblehead

? Saturday August 19th - Angels Giveaway Item TBD

Not only does this package include the tickets to these great games, it also includes:

? 30 Minute Early Entry Through Season Ticket Holder Gate

? (Guaranteed Giveaway items between 4:30 - 5PM)

? Merchandise Discount

? Invites to Free Season Ticket Holder Events

? Flexible Unused Ticket Policy

This package can be yours for only $60 which is over 25% off the normal window price! Act quickly as there are only a limited number of seats available for this exclusive package.

To order contact me at (909)495-7616 or sean@ie66ers.com. You may also take advantage of this deal online.

