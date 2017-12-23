Jfk Powers P-Bruins over Thunderbirds in a Shootout

News Release

Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds in a shootout Saturday night 2-1 in their final game before the Christmas break. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson while Jordan Binnington made his 10th start of the season in net.

Providence needed only 69 seconds to take a 1-0 lead as they capitalized on a turnover in their offensive zone. Kenny Agostino stole the puck from the Thunderbirds right behind the net and quickly fed a waiting Forsbacka Karlsson in the left slot. He shot the puck past Samuel Montembeault for his ninth goal of the season as the P-Bruins grabbed the early lead. Springfield evened up the score at 3:57 on the power play, as a one-timer from inside the right circle by Alexandre Grenier made things 1-1 into the first intermission.

Both defensive units stepped up after the first five minutes of play, as neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of regulation. The third period saw more chances that the goaltenders had to stop, but 60 minutes would not be enough to determine a winner and the game headed to overtime. Binnington came up huge for Providence with several game-saving stops, and for the fourth time this year the P-Bruins needed a shootout to win.

Josh Hennessy led things off with a goal for Providence in round one, but a goal from Blaine Byron in the third round kept Springfield alive. After a scoreless fourth round, Forsbacka Karlsson ripped one over the shoulder of Montembeault for a goal to lead off round five. Binnington gloved the final Thunderbirds attempt and Providence entered their Christmas break with a 2-1 victory.

Binnington stopped 23 of 24 shots in regulation and 4 of 5 in the shootout while Montembeault stopped 21 of 22 in regulation and 3 of 5 in the shootout. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 1-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are now off for the Christmas holiday and will be back in action Wednesday in Utica for a 7:05pm face-off with the Comets.

