JETS RECALL POOLMAN FROM THE MOOSE

Manitoba Moose

January 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose

News Release

Place Matthias on Injured Reserve Retroactive to Jan. 12

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that forward Shawn Matthias was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 12.

Poolman, 24, has played in 13 games for the Jets already this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 23/17 against the New York Islanders. The product of East Grand Forks, Minnesota has also played 13 games for the Moose in his first professional season and has six points (1G, 5A) and four penalty minutes.

