Jets Recall Melchiori; Place Laine on IR

January 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with its AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced today they have recalled defenceman Julian Melchiori from the Moose. Patrik Laine has been placed on retro-active injured reserve to Jan. 7 with a concussion.

Melchiori, 25, has played four games with Winnipeg this season and 31 games for the Manitoba Moose, recording six points (2G, 4A) and 16 penalty minutes. The Jets selected Melchiori in the third round, 87th overall at the 2010 NHL Draft. Last season Melchiori played in 11 games with the Jets and 62 games with the Moose registering seven points (3G, 4A).

The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., is in his sixth professional season with the organization, seeing action in 16 career NHL games and 266 AHL games where he has totaled 38 points (8G, 30A).

Julian Melchiori

Defence

Born: Dec. 6, 1991 -- Richmond Hill, ONT

Height 6.04 -- Weight 209 -- Shoots L

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

-----------

2008-09 Newmarket Hurricanes OJHL 48 2 20 22 34

2009-10 Newmarket Hurricanes OJHL 39 7 16 23 16

2010-11 Kitchener Rangers OHL 63 1 18 19 55 3 0 0 0 0

2011-12 Kitchener Rangers OHL 35 2 17 19 42 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Oshawa Generals OHL 26 0 17 17 22 6 2 1 3 2

2011-12 St. John's IceCaps AHL 1 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 St. John's IceCaps AHL 52 1 7 8 39 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 50 1 10 11 32 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 70 1 5 6 54 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 62 3 4 7 46 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 11 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 0 0 0

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 31 2 4 6 16

-----------

NHL Totals 16 0 0 0 0

