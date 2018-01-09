JETS RECALL LEMIEUX FROM THE MOOSE

January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Assign Poolman to the Moose
The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled forward Brendan Lemieux from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have assigned defenceman Tucker Poolman to the Moose.
Lemieux, 21, appeared in his first seven career games for the Jets earlier this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29/17 versus Pittsburgh. The Denver, Colorado native also has 24 points (9G, 15A) in 24 games for Manitoba this year and currently leads the club with 73 penalty minutes.
Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to the Jets on Feb. 11/15.
