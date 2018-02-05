Jets Recall Lemieux & Petan from the Moose;

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled forwards Brendan Lemieux and Nic Petan from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forward Adam Lowry on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 1.

Lemieux, 21, played in his first eight career games for the Jets this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29/17 versus Pittsburgh. The Denver, Colorado native also has 28 points (12G, 16A) in 30 games for Manitoba this year and leads the club with 94 penalty minutes.

Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to the Jets on Feb. 11/15.

Petan, 22, played in six games for the Jets earlier this season. He has also played in 39 games for Manitoba and is second on the Moose with 41 points (12G, 29A). Petan's 29 assists are the most on the team.

Petan was Winnipeg's second round pick (43rd overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. The Delta, British Columbia native has played 86 games in his NHL career and he has 19 points (3G, 16A).

