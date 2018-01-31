Jets Recall Hutchinson from the Moose

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets subsequently assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets also activated forward Adam Lowry from injured reserve, while placing defenceman Jacob Trouba on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 25.

Hutchinson, 27, has a 15-2-4 record with the Moose this season and is second in the AHL with a .942 save percentage. His 1.95 goals-against average ranks third in the league and Hutchinson is tied for eighth among AHL goalies with 15 wins. He was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December as he helped the Moose to a 16-game point streak (15-0-1) from Nov. 15-Dec. 22/17. He is returning from Uitca, NY where after representing the Moose at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 19/13. The Barrie, Ontario native has played 99 games for Winnipeg and he has a 41-38-11 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

Michael Hutchinson - Goalie Born Mar 2 1990 - Barrie, ONT Height 6.03 - Weight 202 - Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct 2006-07 Barrie Colts OHL 14 768 27 1 0 2.11 8 3 0 379 0.934 2007-08 Barrie Colts OHL 32 1826 92 0 1 3.02 12 15 4 950 0.912 2008-09 Barrie Colts OHL 38 2146 108 2 5 3.02 15 20 1 1157 0.915 2009-10 London Knights OHL 46 2667 127 3 3 2.86 32 12 2 1339 0.913 2010-11 Providence Bruins AHL 28 1476 77 1 1 3.13 13 10 1 723 0.904 2010-11 Reading Royals ECHL 18 1049 50 3 1 2.86 9 5 4 560 0.918 2011-12 Providence Bruins AHL 29 1680 66 6 3 2.36 13 14 1 843 0.927 2011-12 Reading Royals ECHL 2 120 7 0 0 3.50 1 1 0 75 0.915 2012-13 Providence Bruins AHL 30 1749 67 5 3 2.30 13 13 3 711 0.914 2013-14 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 183 5 0 0 1.64 2 1 0 83 0.943 2013-14 Ontario Reign ECHL 28 1671 58 2 3 2.08 22 4 2 679 0.921 2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 24 1383 53 2 3 2.30 17 5 1 634 0.923 2014-15 Winnipeg Jets NHL 38 2138 85 5 2 2.39 21 10 5 901 0.914 2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 30 1576 75 5 0 2.84 9 15 3 730 0.907 2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 28 1386 67 0 1 2.92 9 12 3 623 0.903 2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 21 1264 41 0 1 1.95 15 2 1 661 0.942

