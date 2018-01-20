JETS RECALL HUTCHINSON AND ROSLOVIC FROM THE MANITOBA MOOSE

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson and forward Jack Roslovic from the Manitoba Moose.

Hutchinson, 27, has a 14-2-4 record with the Moose this season and he leads the AHL with a .942 save percentage, while his 1.94 goals-against average ranks third in the league. Hutchinson is tied for third among AHL goalies with 14 wins. Hutchinson was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December as he helped the Moose to a 16-game point streak (15-0-1) from Nov. 15-Dec. 22/17. Hutchinson and Roslovic were both named to the roster for the AHL All-Star Classic.

Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 19/13. The Barrie, Ontario native has not played for the Jets this year, but he has played 99 games for Winnipeg during the last four seasons and he has a 41-38-11 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

Roslovic, 20, played in four games for the Jets earlier this season, including his first home game for Winnipeg on Jan. 5 versus Buffalo. The product of Columbus, Ohio also has 35 points (15G, 20A) in 32 games with the Moose this season and is tied for seventh in the AHL for points. Roslovic was selected as the AHL's Player of the Month for November after he recorded 19 points (8G, 11A) in 14 games.

Roslovic was drafted by the Jets in the first round (25th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

