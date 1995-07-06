Jets Recall Comrie from the Moose; Place Hendricks and Tanev on Injured Reserve
February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forwards Matt Hendricks and Brandon Tanev on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 3.
Comrie, 22, has played in 25 games for the Moose this season and has a 15-8-2 record with a shutout, a 2.54 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native made his second career NHL start on Dec. 7/17 at Florida and made 30 saves in a 6-4 loss. This is Comrie's fifth season seeing AHL action and he has a 49-62-15 record in 123 games, including five shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and a .908 SV%.
Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.
Eric ComrieGoalie
Born Jul 6 1995 -- Edmonton, ALTA
Height 6.01 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R
Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2011-12 Tri-City Americans WHL 31 1663 74 2 3 2.67 19 6 2 666 0.900
2012-13 Tri-City Americans WHL 37 2178 95 5 2 2.62 20 14 3 1023 0.915
2013-14 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 3523 151 11 4 2.57 26 25 9 1849 0.925
2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 2 113 12 0 0 6.35 0 2 0 58 0.829
2014-15 Tri-City Americans WHL 40 2402 115 5 1 2.87 20 19 1 1227 0.914
2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 3 185 7 0 0 2.27 2 1 0 81 0.920
2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 2600 135 10 1 3.12 13 25 7 1323 0.907
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 51 2920 144 8 3 2.96 19 26 2 1389 0.906
2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 60 4 0 0 4.05 1 0 0 35 0.897
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 25 1488 63 3 1 2.54 15 8 2 731 0.921
2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 59 5 0 0 5.10 0 1 0 30 0.857
