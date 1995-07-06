Jets Recall Comrie from Manitoba and Assign

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have assigned goaltender Jamie Phillips to the Manitoba Moose.

Comrie, 22, has played in 21 games for the Moose this season and has a 13-7-1 record with a shutout, a 2.61 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native made his second career NHL start on Dec. 7/17 at Florida and made 30 saves in a 6-4 loss. This is Comrie's fifth season seeing AHL action and he has a 47-61-14 record in 123 games, including five shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Eric Comrie

Goalie

Born Jul 6 1995 -- Edmonton, ALTA

Height 6.01 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct

2011-12 Tri-City Americans WHL 31 1663 74 2 3 2.67 19 6 2 666 0.900

2012-13 Tri-City Americans WHL 37 2178 95 5 2 2.62 20 14 3 1023 0.915

2013-14 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 3523 151 11 4 2.57 26 25 9 1849 0.925

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 2 113 12 0 0 6.35 0 2 0 58 0.829

2014-15 Tri-City Americans WHL 40 2402 115 5 1 2.87 20 19 1 1227 0.914

2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 3 185 7 0 0 2.27 2 1 0 81 0.920

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 2600 135 10 1 3.12 13 25 7 1323 0.907

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 51 2920 144 8 3 2.96 19 26 2 1389 0.906

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 60 4 0 0 4.05 1 0 0 35 0.897

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 21 1242 54 2 1 2.61 13 7 1 590 0.916

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 59 5 0 0 5.10 0 1 0 30 0.857

