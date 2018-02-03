Jets Canadian Shows Armed Forces Appreciation on February 6th

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - In an effort to recognize the dedication of all the personnel that serve and protect our country, the Winnipeg Jets today announced the hockey club will host their fifth annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation game on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at Bell MTS Place when the team welcomes the Arizona Coyotes. Game time is 7:00 pm CST.

The event saluting the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces will have many elements. The Jets will support the Canadian Armed Forces by wearing limited edition military themed jerseys for warm-up. All warm-up jerseys will then be auctioned online with proceeds going to Canadian Armed Forces charities. Prior to the game, an official puck drop will take place involving the following military members: -Lieutenant General Pierre St-Amand, Deputy Commander of North American Aerospace Defence Command based in Colorado Springs, Colorado -Leading Seaman Danielle Schultz, Royal Canadian Navy communicator who has served on a number of Her Majesty's Canadian ships - Master Corporal Michael Sigvaldason, Canadian Army infantry solider who recently returned from a mission in the Ukraine -Captain Alexandria Sullivan, Royal Canadian Air Force pilot who has flown more than 30 missions in Iraq

The national anthem will be performed by Sergeant David Grenon, Sergeant Cindy Scott, and Sergeant Richard Monzon from the Royal Canadian Air Force Band, accompanied by the Canadian Armed Forces Flag Party from the Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Chippawa stationed here in Winnipeg. Search and Rescue technicians from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron stationed here in Winnipeg will also be part of the pre-game ceremony.

Canadian Armed Forces personnel attending the game are encouraged to be in uniform as they will be invited to take part in a post-game photo on the ice at Bell MTS Place. Only Canadian Forces personnel in uniform will be eligible for the post-game photo and will receive a souvenir Jets puck.

Winnipeg Jets Season Seat Holders have donated over 600 tickets to the Feb. 6 game for use by the Canadian Armed Forces. Members also had the opportunity to purchase a limited amount of specially priced tickets for the game. In total, over 750 Canadian Armed Forces members and family are expected to be in attendance.

