Jets Assign Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose
February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have assigned forward Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose.
Lemieux, 21, played in his first nine career games for the Jets this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29/17 versus Pittsburgh. The Denver, Colorado native also has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 27 games for Manitoba this year and leads the club with 75 penalty minutes.
Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to the Jets on Feb. 11/15.
Brendan Lemieux
Left Wing
Born Mar 15 1996 -- Denver, CO
Height 6.01 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots L
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018
- Duke Added to Wolves Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Berube Recalled by Blackhawks, Glass Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Give out Ben Franklin Bobbleheads on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Adam Vay, Reassigns Goaltender Steve Michalek - Iowa Wild
- Stars Announce 10th Anniversary Ticket Packages for 2018-19 Season - Texas Stars
- Tiffels and Wydo Join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Shane Conacher from Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Allstate Arena and Chicago Wolves Name Lyft Official Rideshare Partner - Chicago Wolves
- 7 Former Phantoms Participating in 2018 Winter Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Assign Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Osipov Loaned to Quad City - Chicago Wolves
- Dallas Stars Announce Contract Extensions for AHL Coaching Staff - Texas Stars
- Checkers' Annual Pink in the Rink Event Is Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Announce 2018 Development Hockey Camp - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Present Jerseys to Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Wallop Bakerfield for Seventh Win in a Row - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Score Three Unanswered, Top Tucson 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Fall in San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.