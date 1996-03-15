Jets Assign Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have assigned forward Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose.

Lemieux, 21, played in his first nine career games for the Jets this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29/17 versus Pittsburgh. The Denver, Colorado native also has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 27 games for Manitoba this year and leads the club with 75 penalty minutes.

Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to the Jets on Feb. 11/15.

Brendan Lemieux

Left Wing

Born Mar 15 1996 -- Denver, CO

Height 6.01 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots L

