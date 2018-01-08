JetHawks to Host 2nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet January 18th

News Release

Benefiting the JetHawks Baseball Foundation and Little League

Lancaster, CA - The Lancaster JetHawks, Advanced-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, invite all of the Antelope Valley to their 2nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet, which will be held at the University of Antelope Valley Ballroom on Thursday, January 18th with doors opening at 5:30pm.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2nd Annual event, which serves as the primary fundraiser for the JetHawks Baseball Little League. Raines, whom was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017, had an illustrious 23 year career in which he amassed more than 2,600 hits, more than 800 stolen bases and 7 All-Star Game selections.

In addition former Major Leaguer Ramon Vazquez will be a featured guest. Vazquez, who spent 9 seasons in the Major Leagues, is one of the all-time great JetHawks, having been with the team as a Player ('98), Coach ('14-'15) and Manager ('16). He is currently a coach for the Boston Red Sox.

Along with a plated meal, attendees will also have the chance to bid on spectacular prizes as part of the silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the JetHawks Baseball Foundation. Last year over 125 local members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Antelope Valley participated in the JetHawks Little League. Through the help of the Hot Stove Banquet all kids were able to play 6 games at The Hangar; receiving a jersey, hat, baseball equipment, transportation and meals, all at zero cost to their families.

Tickets for the 2018 Hot Stove Banquet are $50 for an individual or $400 for a table of 8. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the JetHawks offices at 661-726-5400 or email Veronica@JetHawks.com.

The Lancaster JetHawks start their 2018 season at home on Thursday, April 5th against the Modesto Nuts. Group tickets and ticket packages are available now at JetHawks.com or by stopping by the JetHawks offices located at 45116 Valley Central Way in Lancaster.

