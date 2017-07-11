JetHawks Fly by Ports to Close Series

News Release

LANCASTER, Calif. - It was another day at The Hangar and another lopsided loss for the Stockton Ports. The Ports saw the Lancaster JetHawks score the first five runs of Monday night's contest on their way to a 10-5 victory over Stockton as they took three of four in the teams' final series of the 2017 season.

The JetHawks got their offense rolling early in the first inning as Hamlet Marte singled to left with a runner at second to give Lancaster a 1-0 lead. After Ports starter Dalton Sawyer (1-2) issued a walk to Wes Rogers, he gave up a three-run homer to Mylz Jones, his first of two homers on the night, that gave the JetHawks a 4-0 advantage.

Lancaster added a run in the second as Robbie Perkins singled to open the frame and scored on an RBI single two batters later by Garrett Hampson that made it 5-0.

Stockton's first run of the contest came in the fourth as Brett Siddall singled with one out and scored on an ensuing double to right field by Mikey White to cut the JetHawks lead to 5-1. It was the only run allowed by JetHawks starter Ty Culbreth (2-0), who picked up the win after tossing five innings and allowing five hits while walking one and striking out two.

The JetHawks got the run back in the bottom of the fourth as Avery Romero doubled to lead off the inning and scored two batters later on a bunt-single by Wilson Soriano to make it 6-1.

Sawyer would start the fifth inning but give up a single on his first pitch to Marte, at which point he was lifted for Kyle Friedrichs . Friedrichs, on his first pitch, gave up a two-run homer to Rogers that made it an 8-1 contest. Friedrichs then issued a four-pitch walk to Jones, who scored three batters later on an RBI single to center by Soriano to make it a 9-1 contest.

Sawyer would suffer the loss, going four-plus innings and allowing seven runs on 10 hits.

Lancaster's final tally of the night came on the second homer of the night by Jones, a solo blast to left off Friedrichs to lead off the seventh and run the JetHawks lead to 10-1. Friedrichs went four innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

