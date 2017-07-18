JetHawks defeats Visalia

News Release

VISALIA, Calif. - Peter Lambert did not allow an earned run over six innings and received late run support to give the Lancaster JetHawks an 11-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Monday afternoon at Recreation Park.

Lambert (9-7) allowed only an unearned run in the first inning and did not walk a batter en route to his ninth win. The right-hander has now allowed an earned run or walked a batter over his last two starts (12 innings pitched).

The JetHawks (51-44, 13-12) werethe lead with four runs in the sixth thanks to four hits and two costly Rawhide errors. Three of the runs were unearned.

Lancaster broke the game open with a three run eighth inning against reliever J.R. Bradley. Chris Rabago whacked a two-run double in the frame.

Rabago added a three-run double in the ninth inning to give Lancaster 11 runs in the game. His five RBI in the game marked a new personal season-high.

Mylz Jones recorded a season-high four hits in the game including a double. Yonathan Daza and Wes Rogers each totaled three hits, a RBI and a double. The three-hit game for Daza marked his league-leading 41st multi-hit game of the season in his 83rd game played.

The JetHawks and Rawhide (47-48, 11-14) will play the rubber game of the three-game series on Tuesday morning at Recreation Park. Trey Killian (6-6) starts against left-hander Cody Reed (2-4). First pitch is 11 a.m.

