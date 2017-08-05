JetHawks defeats Rancho Cucamonga

News Release

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Mylz Jones cleared the bases with a double in the seventh inning to break a tie and the Lancaster JetHawks to a 6-3 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday night at LoanMart Field. Jones' two-out double with the bases loaded sailed over the head of right fielder Darien Tubbs. Tubbs fielded it on the warning track but had the ball slip out of his hand on his attempt to throw back to the infield. The error allowed a third run to score and Jones to reach third. The JetHawks had loaded the bases on three walks, two by starter Devin Smeltzer (4-4) and one by reliever Tony Gonsolin.

The tie-breaking hit set up Jesus Tinoco (8-4) for the win. The right-hander tossed seven innings to match a season-high and allowed three runs on five hits. He set a new season-high with seven strikeouts.

The JetHawks (61-51, 23-19) gave Tinoco an early lead with runs in the first and second innings. Yonathan Daza doubled in the first and scored on a Sam Hilliard single before Avery Romero blasted a solo home run, his fourth of the season, in the second.

Ibandel Isabel gave the Quakes (62-50, 26-16) the lead with a three-run home run in the fourth, his league-leading 23rd long ball of the season.

Lancaster answered quickly to tie it in the fifth. Garrett Hampson led off the inning with a single and later scored on a Roberto Ramos single. Hampson scored two runs in the game to up his league-leading run total to 89 on the season.

Hilliard finished the game 3-for-5 with a RBI and two stolen bases.

The series continues with the third of four games from LoanMart Field on Saturday night. Brandon Gold (3-0) starts for Lancaster against Andrew Thurman (0-0). First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

