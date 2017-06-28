JetHawks defeats Inland Empire

News Release

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Avery Romero homered in his first at-bat and reached base in all four of his plate appearances to help the Lancaster JetHawks defeat the Inland Empire 66ers, 7-1, on Wednesday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium.

Romero, who was 0-for-10 to begin his JetHawks career, homered in his first at-bat to put the JetHawks (2-5, 40-37) ahead 2-0 in the second inning. He walked in his second and third plate appearances before doubling home a run in his final at-bat.

The offense helped starter Jesus Tinoco (6-1) to his sixth win of the season. Tinoco allowed 11 hits, his second-highest total this season, but did now allow a run over 6.2 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Lancaster added to its lead after Romero's second inning home run. Yonathan Daza singled and scored on a Wes Rogers double. Rogers later came home on a Mylz Jones sac-fly.

Rogers extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-4 afternoon. He added two stolen bases to up his league-leading total to 39.

Inland Empire avoided the shutout by scoring one run with two outs in the ninth inning when Salvador Justo issued a bases loaded walk to Michael Barash. Logan Cozart came on from the bullpen and struck out Kyle Survance Jr. to end the game.

The 66ers left 13 runners on base in the contest.

The JetHawks will try to take three out of four from Inland Empire with a win in the series finale Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium. Helmis Rodriguez (1-1) is scheduled to pitch for Lancaster against Jesus Castillo (3-2). First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

