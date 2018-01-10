JetHawks Announce 2018 Coaching Staff

News Release

2018 Home Opener set for April 5th, 2018

Lancaster, CA - The Lancaster JetHawks, in conjunction with the Colorado Rockies, are excited to announce their Coaching Staff for the upcoming 2018 California League Season.

Fred Ocasio returns for his 2nd season as manager of the club after leading the JetHawks to a South Division Championship in 2017. In their first year as the Colorado Rockies Advanced-A Affiliate, Ocasio led the JetHawks to a league best 79-61 regular season record, and advanced to the California League Championship Series for the first time since 2014. The team's 79 regular season wins last season represent the most wins for the franchise since 2013. This season will mark Ocasio's 22nd season in the Rockies organization including serving as the Manager of three different affiliates over the last 11 years. (Tri-City '06-'12, Asheville '13-'14, Modesto '15-\'16).

Frank Gonzales will join the staff in 2018 as the Supervisor of Development for the JetHawks. The 2018 season will be Gonzales' 6th year with the Rockies organization, having previously served as Manager of the Grand Junction Rockies ('16-'17) and Boise Hawks ('15) as well as two seasons as the Pitching Coach for the Tri-City Dust Devils ('13-'14). The native of La Junta, CO, played collegiately at Colorado State University before spending eight years in the professional ranks, primarily in the Detroit Tigers organization.

Dave Burba will take over the reins as Pitching Coach for the JetHawks in 2018; in what will be his 8th season as a member of the Rockies organization. Prior to Lancaster, Burba spent time as the Pitching Coach at three different levels for the Rockies (Tri-City '11-'12, Modesto '13-\'14, Hartford '15-'17). After being drafted as the first pick of the second round in 1987 by the Seattle Mariners, Burba enjoyed a 15 year Major League career in which he amassed 115 wins over that time for six different Major League Clubs.

Josh Guterman will return to Lancaster for his 2nd season as the Head Athletic Trainer. The northern California native will begin his 10th season with the Rockies organization. In 2017, Guterman was recognized by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) as the California League Trainer of the Year following his first year with the JetHawks.

The Hitting Coach for the 2018 JetHawks will be named at a later date

