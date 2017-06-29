Jesse Winker Selected to IL All-Star Team

News Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats outfielder, Jesse Winker was selected to the International League team for the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game. The game will be held Wednesday, July 12 in Tacoma, WA at Cheney Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on MLB Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Winker is currently tied for second in the IL in batting at .313 and third in on-base percentage at .394. He also leads the team with 37 RBI. He has played in 66 games and hit 16 doubles, two home runs and has 19 multi-hit games. He has also walked 32 times to just 34 strikeouts.

"It feels really good [to be selected]," said Winker. "I was really pushing to make it last year and didn't, but I'm really excited to be a part of this and play against a lot of great talent."

He cemented himself in the All-Star race when hitting .360 (36-for-100) in the month of May with six doubles, two homers and 18 RBI. He has followed that up with a .288 average in June with six more doubles and the same amount of walks as strikeouts (9).

The Bats and Norfolk Tides finish up a four-game set at Harbor Park today at 12:05 p.m. They will then travel to Indianapolis for the first time before returning home on Tuesday, July 4 for a six-game homestand.

