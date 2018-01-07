News Release

Royals announce two changes to promotional calendar

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals rescheduled WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler's appearance at Santander Arena for Sun., Feb. 18 at 4:00 p.m. due to inclement weather on the east coast, the team announced Thursday. Lawler was set to appear at the Royals game on Fri., Jan. 5. The King will be at the game to meet fans when Reading hosts the Wheeling Nailers on Feb. 18, courtesy of Tower Health.

Fans can meet The King on the new date and watch Reading battle Wheeling on Faith and Family Night, Dollar Dog Day, Slapshot T-Shirt giveaway (Bethany Children's Home) and a postgame skate (pres. by Body Zone). Fans that would like to exchange their tickets for the Feb. 18 game can call the Royals ticketing office at 610-898-7825. Any other questions about the game can be emailed to info@royalshockey.com.

The Royals also announced that Pucks 'N Paws will be moved to Fri., Mar. 30 at 7:00 p.m., when the Royals host Manchester for Save the Earth Night and a team poster giveaway courtesy of Rieck's Printing. Pucks 'N Paws was originally scheduled for Fri., Jan. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Including tonight, some off Reading's biggest home games are against Brampton. Sat., Jan. 20 is THON Night, Star Wars Jerseys and Scout Night, with the first 2,000 fans receiving a bobblehead of the Royals' mascot Slapshot in a storm trooper costume on Star Wars Night. Sat., Feb. 17 is Pink in the Rink and Nurse Appreciation Night, with a pink knit scarf giveaway and pink ice. The biggest home game of all against Brampton is St. HatTrick's Day on Sat., March 17 against the Beast. On the 17th, Reading retires Yannick Tifu's #10, a Tifu poster giveaway and the WWE's "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase will be in the house to wrestle Tifu.

Brampton won the opening two games of the nine-game season series at Powerade Center.

Mental Health Awareness Night and Kelly Cup Puck Giveaway Jan. 6

Sat., Jan 6 vs. WOR at 7 p.m. : Kelly Cup Tribute Championship puck to the first 2,000 fans courtesy of Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Mental Health Night is presented by the Berks County Office Of Mental Health And Developmental Disabilities.

Dollar Dogs and Postgame skate Jan. 7

Sun., Jan 7 vs. WOR at 4 p.m. : Dollar dog day presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola, and a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

