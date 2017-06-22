Jeremy Wolf\\"s Three RBI Lead Cyclones to First Win

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT -- June 21, 2017 -- After an opening day loss, the Brooklyn Cyclones looked to get back on track against the Vermont Lake Monsters and notch their first win of the season. Eleven hits, six errors and 5.0 shutout innings from Thomas McIlraith led to a 6-1 win for the Cyclones. The win marked Edgardo Alfonzo's first as the Cyclones manager.

McIlraith, a 2015-draft pick who is trying to make it back to St. Lucie, dazzled on the mound. In addition to five scoreless frames, McIlraith struck out four, walked one, and only gave up two hits. McIlraith's efficiency also stands out, throwing just 67 pitches in his first start since April.

Jeremy Wolf opened the scoring for the Cyclones in the second with a line drive single to left, bringing in catcher Scott Manea. Four innings later, Jose Maria worked a full count and turned on a pitch, doubling the lead with his first homerun of the year.

Cyclone third-baseman Reed Gamache got in on the action with a RBI double that scored Jose Miguel Medina. A theme from the home-opener, Gamache attacked the first pitch and produced. Franklin Correa would add an RBI single in the eighth to make it 4-1.

However, the Cyclones weren't finished. In the ninth, Jeremy Wolf ripped a line drive single to right and brought in two more. Wolf finished the game with three RBI in his first start of the year.

The Cyclones were able to overcome a sub-par performance in the field. The team committed six errors, tying a franchise record set at Lowell last season. The Cyclones lost that matchup 8-1. In Wednesday's night game, the Lake Monsters only run came at the ends of an error made by Correa.

Pitcher Jose Carlos Medina came out of the bullpen in relief and shone as well. His four innings limited the Lake Monsters to two hits and one unearned run. Brooklyn returns to action tomorrow night to take on the Lake Monsters in the second game of this midweek series.

