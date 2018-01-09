JENYS EARNS CALL UP TO IOWA

January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush
News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that Rush forward Pavel Jenys has been called up to the AHL.
Jenys has earned his first call-up to Iowa this season. The 6'3", 205-pound forward has been on quite the impressive streak as of recently in earning his call up to the Wild, posting 12 goals, 9 assists, and 21 points in 29 games with the Rush. His game changed around dramatically in recent memory: he only managed 7 points (3g-4ast) in his first 18 games of the year, versus 14 points in his last 11 games, including 9 of his team-leading 12 goals in the last 10. Additionally, his 12 goals are tied for a career-high in a season, while his 9 assists and 21 points now rank as personal bests in a single campaign. He leaves the Rush currently on a six-game point streak, in which he's notched 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points from December 22nd vs Idaho to this past Sunday at Utah.
A native of Brno, Czech Republic, Jenys played for the Quad City Mallards last season, registering 12 goals, 4 assists, and 16 points in 46 games. He has 8 total games with the Iowa Wild in his AHL career, notching 3 assists while representing Minnesota's AHL affiliate. Prior to turning pro last year, Jenys played two seasons in the OHL with the Niagara Ice Dogs and the Sudbury Wolves, compiling career totals of 30 goals, 52 assists, and 82 points in 129 OHL games. He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#199).
The Rush continue their six game road trip against the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, January 10th. It's the first game of a three-game series, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at the Budweiser Events Center.
