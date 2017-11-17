News Release

Jeff Berding statement regarding reports surrounding teleconference call between FCC, Hamilton County and MLS

"In order to satisfy the County's need to fully vet Paul Brown Stadium as a prospective home for FC Cincinnati, we made plans today to arrange a call that included principals from FC Cincinnati, Hamilton County and Major League Soccer. MLS officials made themselves available to participate on the call today. However, recently we learned from Commission President Todd Portune that the full contingent of County officials desired cannot make this meeting happen today. They have requested the call take place early next week. We will do our best to work with MLS to meet this new meeting request. As time is of the essence, we are disappointed that the call will not happen today."

