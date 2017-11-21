Jeff Berding Statement On Teleconference Call Between Major League Soccer

News Release

FC Cincinnati was pleased to host a teleconference call, lasting over an hour, between Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Hamilton County Board today represented by Commission President Todd Portune, County Administrator Jeff Aluotto and representatives of the other two Commissioners as well as the County Prosecutor. The three parties spoke at length regarding Major League Soccer's stated priority for a soccer-specific stadium as a need for MLS Expansion. Hamilton County officials proposed using Paul Brown Stadium as the future home of FC Cincinnati. The discussion specifically vetted Paul Brown Stadium as it relates to the fan experience, the operational infrastructure as well as the economics to all parties. MLS officials provided answers on why a soccer-specific stadium is a key to a team's viability and the growth of the League, and therefore is viewed as a priority if FC Cincinnati is to win a bid.

FC Cincinnati has always taken the position that Hamilton County has an obligation to taxpayers to explore PBS, and therefore was pleased to arrange the discussion today. We thank Commission President Todd Portune and other County leaders for dedicating time to explore the stadium issue as a condition to Cincinnati winning a new MLS Franchise. We look forward to working with Hamilton County in the next few days as the Commission seeks to support our bid, which includes our commitment to privately fund a new soccer-specific stadium. During this time, we also will be working closely with City Council Members regarding Mayor John Cranley's Oakley infrastructure plan.

