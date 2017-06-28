Jean Machi, Daniel Vogelbach Named to 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma Rainiers right-handed reliever Jean Machi and infielder Daniel Vogelbach have been selected to represent the Pacific Coast League in the 2017 CHI Franciscan Health Triple-A All-Star Game, the league announced today.

For the first time in club history, the Tacoma Rainiers and Cheney Stadium are set to host the All-Star showcase, which is set for Wednesday, July 12 at 6:05 p.m. PDT with a national television broadcast on MLB Network.

Machi, 35, has served as the Rainiers closer for the majority of the season, racking up a team-leading nine saves with a 2.42 ERA. The former World Series Champion ranks tied for second in the PCL in saves, and converted each of his first nine save opportunities this season.

From May 24 through June 17, Machi posted 10 consecutive scoreless outings - he collected six saves and limited opposing batters to a .163 (7x43) batting average over that stretch. The Venezuelan native earned a promotion to Seattle in early May and logged five games with the Mariners, going 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA.

Vogelbach, 24, entered the season ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the Mariners farm system by Baseball America. Through the first 63 games of the year, he has posted a sparkling .292 (66x226) batting average with 28 runs scored, eight doubles, nine home runs, and a team-best 43 RBI.

The Orlando, Florida native currently ranks tied for third on the circuit with 40 walks, while his .398 on-base percentage is the 10th best mark in the league. Vogelbach was acquired by Seattle in a trade with the Chicago Cubs along with teammate Paul Blackburn in exchange for Mike Montgomery and Jordan Pries on July 20, 2016.

The selection of Machi and Vogelbach marks the sixth straight season with multiple All-Star nods for the Rainiers. This marks Machi's third career Mid-Season All-Star selection, and the fourth of Vogelbach's career.

Tickets to the 2017 Triple-A Home Run Derby presented by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Monday, July 10 and the 2017 CHI Franciscan Health Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 12 are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.tacomarainiers.com.

