Jean Dupuy Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies

News Release

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Jean Dupuy has been reassigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate. It is the second assignment to Orlando for Dupuy in the 2017-18 season. Orlando has also added rookie goaltender Gordy Defiel.

Dupuy, 23, returns to the Solar Bears ahead of this weekend\'s two road games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and South Carolina Stingrays. The third-year forward has produced 19 points (7g-12a) and 17 penalty minutes in 24 games with Orlando this season, and has skated in seven games with Toronto.

Defiel, 24, rejoins Orlando for his second stint with the club this season. The Stillwater, Minn. native made his ECHL debut with the Solar Bears in a relief appearance on Dec. 30 at Florida, making 22 saves on 25 shots against in 34 minutes of action. Defiel has also gone 8-1-2 in 11 appearances with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, recording a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage with one shutout.

Additionally, Orlando has traded rookie forward J.C. Campagna to the Wheeling Nailers to complete the trade made earlier this month with Wheeling that brought forward Hunter Fejes to the Solar Bears. Campagna, 24, put up 14 points (3g-11a) and four penalty minutes in 15 games for Orlando after originally being acquired from the Adirondack Thunder in mid-November.

The Solar Bears face the Swamp Rabbits tonight at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans can watch the game on ECHL.TV or listen to the game on Mixlr. The Solar Bears return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they host the Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. as part of Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Connect with us on social media

