Jays Stifle Stone Crabs

News Release

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs loaded the bases in the ninth inning but came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays Friday night at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium.

Blue Jays (58-52, 24-17) reliever Kirby Snead walked the bases loaded with one out in a one run game, but Stone Crabs (53-55, 22-18) pinch hitter Peter Maris grounded into a game-ending double play.

Dunedin got the scoring going in the top of the third against Rays rehabber Jake Odorizzi (0-1). With two outs, D.J. Davis doubled to left before Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio both singled to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

Still up by that margin in the bottom of the sixth, Juan Kelly smacked a double to center with one out. The next batter was Connor Panas, who dropped a double into left to give Dunedin a 3-0 advantage.

With the Blue Jays leading 3-0 in the top of the seventh, Stone Crabs third baseman Kevin Padlo singled to left. Two batters later, Angel Moreno dumped a single to right to move Padlo to second. David Rodriguez followed by grounding a ball to first base. Blue Jays first baseman Juan Kelly sailed the throw to left field, allowing Padlo to score and make the count 3-1. With runners at the corners and one out, Nate Lowe bounced a single to center to plate Moreno and make it 3-2.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Stone Crabs turn to lefty Brock Burke (2-4, 5.23) for the start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Josh DeGraaf (5-1, 2.58) will be on the mound for Dunedin. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

