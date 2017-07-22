Jaye\\"s Strong Start Foiled in Loss to Red Wings

News Release

Coming into last night's game in Rochester, the Mud Hens were 13 games behind the Red Wings in the win column but a win was able to cut that down to 12.

In what was a back-and-forth pitcher's duel throughout, Rochester was able to grab a win back against Toledo in Friday night's contest, coming out on top in a 2-0 game.

Myles Jaye got the call for the Mud Hens and continued his strong start to his season in Triple-A. Lasting six innings, the right-hander allowed six hits and just two earned runs while walking one batter and striking out seven.

Tim Melville was his counterpart for the Red Wings in a matchup against his former team.

The game started off and continued as a pitcher's duel, with Jaye and Melville both going back and forth in a series of dominating innings. Through three innings, Jaye was able to rack up four strikeouts against the strong Rochester lineup.

Juan Perez was able to get the second Mud Hens hit of the game in the top of the fifth inning, but was stranded there and the game was still scoreless as it passed the halfway point.

It didn't stay there long however, as a pair of singles off of the bat of ByungHo Park and Tommy Field put two runners on for the Red Wings with no one out. Edgar Corcino was able to capitalize with another single to score Park and push across the game's first run. With a double play ball and a strikeout however, Jaye was able to limit the damage.

Melville rolled through the top of the sixth, but Rochester was able to add to their lead in the bottom of the frame. Mitch Garver singled with one out and came around to score on a Kennys Vargas groundout to double the lead to 2-0.

Logan Kensing came on in the seventh inning to throw another scoreless frame, thus extending his streak to 8.1 innings over the course of his last seven appearances. His ERA is down to 2.13, a mark which ranks within the top three amongst his teammates.

After Melville rolled through the eighth and Blaine Hardy shut down the Rochester bats in the bottom half of the inning -- a frame which included two strikeouts, the Mud Hens had one more chance with the heart of their order due up.

Efren Navarro got things going with a double to lead off the inning against Red Wings reliever Alan Busenitz and he was moved forward to third with a groundout off the bat of John Hicks . With a popout and a flyout however, the right-hander was able to work around the early trouble to close it out.

The Mud Hens return to action on Saturday night in Rochester. Buck Farmer is set to take the hill for Toledo; first pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

