Jason Kasdorf Reassigned to Elmira
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release
ELMIRA, N.Y.- The Elmira Jackals, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans, proudly celebrating our 10th season in the ECHL, announced today that goaltender Jason Kasdorf has been reassigned to the Jackals from the Americans, after being recalled Thursday.
Kasdorf, 24, has started eight games in net for the Jackals, posting a 2-6-0 record with a 4.39 goals-against average and an .869 save percentage . A sixth-round selection (157th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Kasdorf was acquired by the Buffalo Sabres and made his NHL debut with the Sabres last spring .
The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in three games with the Amerks this season. He earned his first professional victory with the Jackals Nov. 27 against the Manchester Monarchs .
Upcoming Games:
Saturday, January 21st: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 22nd: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 25th: Elmira Jackals vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, January 27th: Elmira Jackals vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, January 28th: Elmira Jackals at Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 29th: Elmira Jackals vs. Adirondack Thunder - 4:05 p.m.
