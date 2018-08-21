Jason Creasy Contract Purchased by Arizona Diamondbacks

August 21, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced Tuesday that RHP Jason Creasy had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Creasy will report to the Visalia Rawhide, the A-Advanced affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Creasy was in his first season with the Blue Crabs, joining the team via trade with Long Island on May 6th. The hard-throwing reliever had an immediate impact for the Blue Crabs bullpen, working in high leverage situations throughout the season. In 44 appearances this, Creasy has posted a 1.96 ERA while striking out 50 batters in just 36.2 innings. He ranked fourth among relievers in the Atlantic League in strikeouts, while his six walks since joining Southern Maryland are the second-lowest among players with 20+ appearances on the season.

Creasy was originally an 8th round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Clayton High School. The North Carolina native spent six seasons in the Pirates organization, including an All-Star campaign at AA Altoona in 2015. He spent 2017 with the St. Paul Saints of the American Association, before making his Atlantic League debut this season.

"This is a great opportunity for Jason to get a chance with the Diamondbacks organization," said Manager James Frisbie. "He has been great for us since the trade early in the season, and has been a key part in the turnaround of our bullpen as of late."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.