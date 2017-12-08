Jarrett Burton Joins the Nailers

News Release

2016 Eastern Conference Final Hero Strengthens Center Position

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received forward Jarrett Burton from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Burton, 26, is playing in his fourth full season of professional hockey - all of which have been spent with either Wheeling or Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After finishing his college hockey career at Clarkson University, Jarrett joined the Nailers for two games at the end of the 2013-14 campaign, leading into his rookie year of 2014-15.

During his first season in Wheeling, the Echo Bay, Ontario native produced 12 goals, 16 assists, and 28 points in 52 games. Burton's second year was even more memorable. After racking up 38 points in 44 games with the Nailers, he earned his first chance to play in the AHL, netting two goals in 23 contests for the Penguins. He then returned to Wheeling during the Kelly Cup Playoffs, playing a key role with seven goals, seven assists, and 14 points in 21 games. Jarrett scored three game winning goals in the Eastern Conference Final against the South Carolina Stingrays - game two in double overtime, game six in overtime, and game seven in the third period. Last season, the younger of the two Burton brothers tallied 22 points in 44 games between the AHL and ECHL, and thus far this season, he has two points in nine games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Jarrett Burton and the Nailers will visit the Indy Fuel on Friday at 7:35, before continuing on to face the Toledo Walleye on Saturday at 7:15. Wheeling's next home game takes place on December 12th against Indy at 7:05. The next big promotional game is Brick & Kids Night on January 13th.

