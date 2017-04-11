Jamie Named to USL Team of the Week

News Release

Harrisburg, PA - The United Soccer League today named Jamie Thomas to the USL Team of the Week. Thomas, a former New York Red Bull, faced the New York Red Bulls II last Wednesday alongside his fellow Islanders and helped the team to a 1-0 defeat over the Harrisburg rival.

"Defensively, we played strong," states Head Coach Bill Becher in regards to the Harrisburg-New York match-up. "Jamie played a solid game, and it's great to see him be recognized for his effort."

Thomas had a strong 2016 campaign with the Islanders, appearing in 27 matches for 2,355 minutes. The defender notched two goals and assisted twice. He rejoins the Islanders in 2017 after a season with the Baltimore Blast of the MASL.

USL Team of the Week

GK - Calle Brown, Rio Grande Valley FC: Brown made a key penalty kick save against OKC Energy FC to earn a shutout in the Toros' first win of the season.

D - Luke Boden, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Boden had a strong two-way performance, helping set up the only goal, as the Rowdies earned a third shutout of the season in a 1-0 win against Ottawa.

D - Deklan Wynne, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2: Wynne scored the opening goal, and performed well down the left flank as WFC2 earned a 3-0 win against Seattle.

D - Jamie Thomas, Harrisburg City Islanders: Thomas recorded five tackles, three clearances and two interceptions as the City Islanders defeated New York 1-0 on the road.

M - Victor Pineda, Orange County SC: Pineda scored a spectacular game-winning goal as Orange County took its second win of the season on the road against Portland.

M - Hadji Barry, Orlando City B: Barry scored the game-winning goal, and finished the game with four shots and one created chance, as Orlando secured its first win against Toronto.

M - Sebastian Velasquez, Real Monarchs SLC : Velasquez had a goal and assist, and also linked up play well as the Monarchs remained perfect with a 5-3 victory against Reno.

M - Luke Rooney, Phoenix Rising FC: Rooney scored both goals as Rising FC took its first win of the club's new era with a 2-1 victory against the LA Galaxy II.

F - Seku Conneh, Bethlehem Steel FC: Conneh scored both goals as Steel FC recorded its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

F - Jose Angulo, Saint Louis FC: Angulo recorded the game-tying goal and then the game-winning assist as Saint Louis remained undefeated with a 3-2 win against New York.

F - Corey Hertzog, Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Hertzog scored a stoppage-time game-winner as the Riverhounds defeated Charleston 2-1 for their first win against the Battery since 2011.

Bench: Akira Fitzgerald (TBR), Sean Totsch (LOU), Seth Rudolph (STL), Manolo Sanchez (HAR), Dane Kelly (RNO), Adam Najem (BST), Sammy Ochoa (SAC)

