James, Soroka Claim Weekly Honors

News Release

PEARL, MS -- Outfielder Jared James and RHP Mike Soroka have been named Mississippi Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, June 18.

James, 23, posted a .308 average over the past five games. He's hitting .238 with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 RBI in 63 games with the Double-A Braves this season. James split time between R-Danville and Low-A Rome last season, hitting .298 and .302 respectively between the two teams. The California native was selected by the Braves in the 34th round of the 2016 draft out of Long Beach State.

Soroka, 19, tossed seven innings and limited the Biscuits to just three hits with one walk and five strikeouts to pick up the win in his only start this week. The young righty, who was recently selected as a 2017 Southern League All-Star, has not allowed a run in his last three starts. In those three outings, Soroka has given up just 10 hits while fanning 18 in 22 innings of work. The Braves No. 4 prospect, as ranked by Baseball America, is 8-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts on the season at Double-A Mississippi. Opponents are hitting just .198 against him. The Canadian was selected by the Braves in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 draft.

The Mississippi Braves baseball team is the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, over 120 M-Braves have gone on to play in the big leagues.

