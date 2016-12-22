James Kruger Claimed off Waivers from Pensacola

ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have claimed goaltender James Kruger off waivers from the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Kruger is in his first professional season and will join his third team when he dons the Roanoke sweater. He opened the season with the Fayetteville FireAntz and played in one game, allowing five goals on 31 shots in a 6-4 loss to Mississippi. Kruger was waived on November 23 and then signed by Pensacola on November 30. He appeared in one game as an Ice Flyer and stopped 14 of 15 shots in 33 minutes of a 4-2 loss to Huntsville on Saturday. Pensacola placed him on waivers on Thursday.

A product of Dartmouth College, Kruger played in 44 games over his four-year NCAA career. He recorded a .909 save percentage with a 2.43 goals against average in his time with the Big Green.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to the ice on Friday in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop in Tennessee is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

