JAKKS Pacific Donates Toys to Reno Aces & Reno 1868 FC

News Release

RENO, Nev. - The leading United States toy manufacturing company, JAKKS Pacific, Inc., will donate thousands of toys for the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC to distribute to children in Northern Nevada for the holiday season, both clubs announced today.

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of such a generous gift from our friends at JAKKS Pacific.," said Eric Edelstein, president of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC. " Their generosity will again be felt through the Northern Nevada Community, and we are proud to make the holidays brighter for those less fortunate. "

JAKKS Pacific Co-Founder & CEO Stephen Berman and Aces/Reno 1868 FC owner Herb Simon have been longtime friends, eventually leading to a greater cause. Over the last six years, the two have partnered together to donate thousands of toys to various charities in both Nevada and Central Indiana.

Dolan Automotive Group, Greater Nevada Credit Union, El Sol De Nevada, and many others will receive these toys beginning Friday, December 22. Toys will be dispersed to various organizations around Reno and its surrounding areas, adding up to $37,500 worth of toys.

JAKKS Pacific, one of the top five United States toy companies, is a California-based company that has been designing, developing, producing and marketing toys and consumer products for children and adults around the world since 1995. JAKKS Cares is the philanthropic arm of JAKKS Pacific and since inception has donated over $50 million in toys, school supplies and monetary endowments to millions of underprivileged children around the world.

2018 Aces ticket packages are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. To purchase Reno 1868 FC 2018 ticket package, call (775) 334-7001 or visit www.reno1868fc.com .

