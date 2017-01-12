Jake Mitzner Named Texarkana's Manager for 2017

January 12, 2017 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Texarkana News Release





Texarkana, TX - The Clutch Entertainment Group has announced that they have tabbed Jake Mitzner to be the first ever skipper for the new Texas Collegiate Baseball team in Texarkana.

Mitzner began his career in baseball as a student manager for the 2013 NJCCA National Champion Murray State Aggies. He was inducted into the Murray State College Hall of Fame for his efforts with the team.

Mitzner was the head coach of the Santa Fe Fuego of the Pecos League in 2015. The Fuego won the North Division and went on to win the League Championship under Mitzner's leadership.

He currently serves as a Graduate Assistant at East Central Oklahoma where he is the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

Mitzner knows the challenges ahead of coaching a new franchise and is looking forward to making an impact in his first season with the team.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to coach a brand new team and help create a brand not only on the field but in the community as well," said Mitzner. "We are going to be winners on the field and in the community. We will play hard for the team and hard for the city. I can't wait to start coaching there this summer and can't wait bring a championship to the City of Texarkana."

Texarkana opens their inaugural season on May 26th at George Dobson Field as they play host to the Victoria Generals.

To keep up with Texarkana's new baseball team, follow or like us on facebook.com/TexarkanaTCL or go to Texarkanabaseball.com.

