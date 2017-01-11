Jake Mauer to Manage Lookouts in 2017

January 11, 2017 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Minnesota Twins have announced that Jake Mauer will be the manager of the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2017 season. Mauer joins the Lookouts after spending the previous four season as the manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels where he posted a record of 316-241.

Mauer, the brother of Twins first baseman Joe Mauer, replaces manager Doug Mientkiewicz who helmed the Lookouts the previous last two years and led the team to the Southern League Championship in 2015. Mientkiewicz is headed to Fort Myers where he managed in 2013 and 2014.

The rest of the Lookouts coaching staff is yet to be determined, but 2016 Lookouts hitting coach Tommy Watkins will replace Mauer as the manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

To secure tickets to Opening Day on April 6th or to one of the Lookouts 16 Fireworks Nights call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX to purchase a mini-plan or season tickets today! Fans can also buy ticket packages online or by visiting lookouts.com.

Bring Your Friends Out to the Park in Style!

Luxury Suites are a perfect spot to entertain at the ballpark! Each suite comes with 24 game tickets and offers conditioned indoor space as well as outdoor ballpark seats. Suite packages are a great way to secure your suite for the season's best games! Packages start at just $1,500 and can be reserved by calling 423-267-2208 today!

Personalize Your Lookouts Jersey Today!

Have you ever wanted to own a personalized piece of Lookouts gear? Fans can now order home jerseys or adult sized t-shirts with a personalized name and number on the back! Theses items can be ordered online or by visiting the Team Store. The Team Store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any questions call 423-267-2208.

Former Lookouts Invited to Spring Training

Three years after they were drafted, Nick Gordon and Stephen Gonsalves will get their first taste of Major League camp at Spring Training.

The shortstop and left-hander were among 16 players who received non-roster invitations from the Twins on Friday. Among those joining the duo in big league camp will be right-handers Jake Reed and Aaron Slegers. Also invited to big league camp were former Lookouts Alex Wimmers, Niko Goodrum and Leonardo Reginatto. Read more here!

Sano Ready to Grab Hold of Thirdbase

By:Rhett Bollinger / MLB.com

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Twins deciding to outright veteran Trevor Plouffe this offseason, third base is finally open for Miguel Sano to take over full-time.

Sano, who came up as a shortstop and third baseman in the Minors, has played only 51 of his 196 games in the Majors at third because he was blocked by Plouffe. Sano instead saw time at designated hitter before moving to right field early last season.

But the right-field experiment is over, and the Twins are monitoring Sano this offseason to make sure he comes into camp in shape. The 23-year-old spent the early part of the offseason in New York City before heading home to the Dominican Republic, although he didn't play winter ball. He's expected to head to Fort Myers, Fla., early this month to get a head start working out at the club's Spring Training complex.

"We hear good reports about his focus," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You heard what he had to say at the end of the year about coming back and things that he wants to do, both in terms of being physically prepared as well as trying to undo some of the things that he found were a little bit humbling this year in his second time around."

Sano came into camp heavier than the Twins wanted last year, and he struggled to adapt to his new position in right field. But it was also a lot to ask from Sano, who was easily the biggest outfielder in baseball at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds.

Read the rest of the article!

Lookouts Mini-Plans are a great way to catch your favorite Lookouts players in actions. Plans come in 7,14 or 21 game packages. Mini-Plan holders receive 20% off the gameday price and lock in great seats to great games. Fans can build their own custom mini-plan or choose a pre-selected plan with some of the best promotional nights of the year.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern League Stories from January 11, 2017

Jake Mauer to Manage Lookouts in 2017 - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.